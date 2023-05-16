Liverpool have been linked with Celta Vigo playmaker, Gabi Veiga, for quite some time and the latest reports indicate the Reds are leading to sign him.

According to TeamTalk, the Merseysiders have moved into pole position to hire the services of the Spanish attacking midfielder.

Veiga’s current deal with Celta Vigo has a release clause of £34.8m and the news source claim that Liverpool are seemingly willing to match it.

Earlier this month, AS journalist, Manu Sainz confirmed that the six-time European champions are ready to activate the £34.8m to get the signing done.

So far, Veiga has started 24 games in the Spanish La Liga for Celta this term, scored 9 goals and also provided 4 assists.

The 20-year-old playmaker is naturally a central attacking midfielder and likes to play in the No.10 role but he has proved to be effective in the No.8 central midfield role this season.

In addition, the youngster can also play as a right winger and has even featured as a center forward in the current campaign.

With Liverpool set to lose multiple midfielders in the summer, they are pressing to secure the signing of Gabri Veiga.

We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds in the coming weeks and will keep you updated.