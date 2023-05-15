4-3-3: Liverpool’s strongest possible XI vs Leicester

Liverpool will collide against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium tonight looking to register their 7th Premier League win on the trot.

The Foxes are currently in 19th position in the table and need to earn all three points to move out of the relegation zone. Who will come out on top?

The Merseysiders have kept two clean sheets in the last many games, on the other hand, Leicester have only earned two points in the last three league fixtures.

Jurgen Klopp could make a few changes to the squad that started in the victory against Brentford in the last contest.

Alisson has been our best player this term and will get the nod to start in the goal again. In front of the Samba shot stopper, the backline would likely remain unchanged.

Cody Gakpo played in the midfield in the last game but he has been excellent in the attack and should leave the position for captain, Jordan Henderson.

The skipper could partner Curtis Jones and Fabinho in the center of the park.

Gakpo should replace Darwin Nunez to feature in the False No. 9 role. On the other hand, Luis Diaz may return to the starting XI in place of Diogo Jota.

In form Mohamed Salah must retain his place in the attack. Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Leicester: