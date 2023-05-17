Liverpool only conceded twenty six goals in the entire Premier League campaign last term but they have been highly inconsistent at the back in the current campaign.

The Reds have already let in 42 goals in 32 league fixtures and should look to reinforce the defense in the summer transfer window.

News – Liverpool lead, willing to pay £34.8m for playmaker signing – Report

According to former Everton player, Andy van der Meijde, Ajax star, Jurrien Timber will likely sign for Liverpool.

The retired winger expects the Eredivisie giants to sell a number of key players to raise funds for the summer transfer window.

He stated (Voetbal Zone):

“Alvarez will leave for forty million, Kudus for thirty million and Timber will probably go to Liverpool. They also pay crazy money. Then you can start building again.”

Earlier this month, Sky Sports journalist, Florian Plettenberg, revealed that the Dutch champions will ask for a fee of £43.5m (50 million euros) for the central defender, who wants to move to a top club.

Timber was a key member of Erik ten Hag’s squad that won the title last season and he was named the Eredivisie Player of the Year. He made four appearances at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Man Utd were seriously interested (The People via TFMUFC) in signing the 21-year-old but then opted to lure Argentine international, Lisandro Martinez.

Liverpool do have ample depth in the central defense at the moment but players have been inconsistent, this season, even Van Dijk.

Moreover, Konate, Gomez and Matip have been in and out of the squad due to injury concerns. In such a scenario, do you think Klopp should lure a center half in the summer?

Should Liverpool pay £43.5m to sign Jurrien Timber?