Liverpool are on a seven game winning run but still need favors from others to earn Champions League qualification for the next season.

Jurgen Klopp needs to improve the quality and depth of the squad, especially the midfield, to challenge Man City for the title again.

News – £43.5m star will likely sign for Liverpool – Reds pay crazy, says ex Evertonian

The Reds have been linked with Nicolo Barella for some time and the latest update suggests that Klopp has demanded Liverpool to push for his signing.

According to Inter Live, the German manager has asked the board to make an effort in order to hire the services of the creative midfielder from Inter Milan.

The news source have mentioned that the Nerazzurri could lose two of their best players in the summer transfer window, Barella and Martinez.

It is reported that the Champions League finalists value the former Cagliari midfielder at around 80 million euros and Klopp has constantly chased him.

In all competitions, the 26-year-old midfield maestro has scored 8 goals and provided 9 assists thus far this season.

He netted a goal against Barcelona in the group stages of the CL. Moreover, he scored in both the QF legs against Benfica and was impressive in the semis vs rivals, AC Milan.

Barella’s current deal at the San Siro will expire in 2026 and he earns around £155,000 a week (FT).

In your opinion, should Liverpool pay 80 million euros to sign the European champion from Inter Milan?