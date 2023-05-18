Mason Mount’s future has been up in the for a long time and the latest reports suggest that the decision has now been made.

According to Football Insider, the Blues have been unable to agree fresh financial terms with the England international and will sell him this summer.

The Stamford Bridge club will not allow him to run down the contract which is due to expire in the summer of 2024.

It is reported that Liverpool and Arsenal have already prepared offers to sign Mount in the upcoming transfer window.

Last month, the news source revealed the Merseysiders are in pole position to get the signing done and lately, even The Star have reported that the Reds are in the lead.

Yesterday, Liverpool confirmed the departure four first team players, including three midfielders, Milner, Ox and Keita.

So, Klopp needs a massive overhaul to strengthen the quality and the depth in the center. The German manager should sign top players, who can not only press consistently but also be productive in the attacking third.

Mount has regularly scored and created goals for the Blues over the years but this term, he has spent a lot of time on the treatment table.

Currently, the £65m-rated star is out with a pelvis injury and he has only featured once in the last eleven Premier League fixtures.

Outgoing, Keita and Ox, have had consistent fitness concerns for us and Klopp must not repeat the mistake of signing an injury prone player.

In your view, is Mason Mount good enough to improve the midfield at Anfield?