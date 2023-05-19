Adrien Rabiot’s current contract with Juventus will expire next month and there are number of clubs interested in hiring his services.

According to Calcio Mercato, concrete moves could be made from the England where the likes of Liverpool, Man Utd and Newcastle are looking to secure his signature.

The Italian news source have mentioned that Jurgen Klopp cannot postpone the reinforcements of his midfield and would bet a lot to sign the £117,000 a week player.

Back in March, Football Insider reported that the Anfield club are readying a huge offer to hire the ex Ligue 1 star.

The Les Bleus man is a decorated midfielder, who has won every major domestic title in France and Italy.

In the current campaign, the 28-year-old former Paris Saint-Germain player has been in top form for The Old Lady.

Rabiot can effectively play as a DM and also as a CM, in all competitions, he has directly contributed in 15 goals (11 goals and 4 assists) thus far.

He won the UEFA Nations League with France two years ago and was a key member of Deschamps’ squad that reached the final of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The 36-capped international has ample quality and experience under his belt.

To lure someone like Rabiot that too on a free transfer would be a great deal for Liverpool, who desperately need to strengthen the midfield this summer.

In your view, should the Reds offer a lucrative contract to sign Adrien Rabiot?