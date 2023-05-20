Liverpool are closing in on a deal to sign Argentine international, Alexis Mac Allister, from Brighton this summer.

According to an exclusive story covered by Football Insider, the Seagulls are expected to lose the South American to the Merseysiders.

News – £43.5m star will likely sign for Liverpool – Reds pay crazy, says ex Evertonian

The news source claim Liverpool are progressing and closing in to sign the player, who is willing to move to Anfield.

It is reported that the Premier League sides are in advanced talks over the fee structure. As per reports going on in the media, Brighton could demand around £80million for their prized asset (The Daily Star).

Recently, even ESPN in Argentina have revealed that Mac Allister is close to signing for Liverpool.

On the other hand Portuguese journalist, Pedro Almeida, has claimed that everything between the clubs and the player has been agreed to seal the transfer.

The 24-year-old central midfielder won the Argentine Championship with Boca Juniors in 2020. Moreover, he was part of the La Albiceleste squad that won the Finalissima and the FIFA World Cup last year.

This season, so far, he has made 37 appearances for the Amex outfit and directly contributed in 14 goals in all competitions.

With midfielders like Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita leaving Liverpool, Klopp is looking to bolster the center of the park and Mac Allister would be a quality signing.

We shall see how the saga unfolds in the coming weeks and will keep you updated.