Liverpool are interested in signing Manuel Ugarte from Sporting CP and there is an intriguing update coming from Portugal today.

As per an exclusive story covered by Record (news image provided below), Chelsea have joined the Reds and Aston Villa to lure the Uruguayan midfielder.

The famous media outlet have mentioned that Blues owner, Todd Boehly, is a huge admirer of Portuguese football and a close partner of Jorge Mendes, who is negotiating the deal for the Liga Nos midfielder.

Aston Villa have taken notes and are attentive to the situation of Ugarte, who is expected to leave Sporting this summer.

As far as Liverpool are concerned, Record claim they have already told agents, Jorge Chijane and Jorge Mendes, that they are ready to move in with a bid to sign the 22-year-old play breaker.

As far as the asking fee is concerned, the representatives have been made aware the South American star will only be allowed to leave if the £52m clause in his deal is activated.

Sporting have tried to increase the value of the exit clause but failed. If he is sold in the summer, the Primeira Liga giants will get 70 percent of the total fee. On the other hand, former clubs, Fenix and Famalicao, will receive 20 percent and 10 percent respectively.

Sporting will collide against arch rivals and league leaders, Benfica, in the Derby de Lisboa tomorrow night.

According to Record, Ugarte’s agents have scheduled crucial new meetings with the suitors next week to define the future of the midfielder.

For the latest updates on the transfer saga, watch this space.