Liverpool were only able to earn a single point in their last home game against Aston Villa and are now set to play in the Europa League next season.

The Reds need Newcastle United and/or Manchester United to lose the remaining league games to have the chance of qualifying for the Champions League.

News – Record – Agents told Liverpool ready to bid to sign £52m star – Defining next week

The Merseysiders bid farewell to Firmino and three midfielders, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Keita at Anfield, and now focus on reinforcing the squad.

Improving the midfield is the priority for Jurgen Klopp and reports indicate that Liverpool are very close to signing Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton.

According to Fabrizio Romano, personal terms of a contract are almost agreed but there are still details left for the deal to be completed.

Renowned Argentine journalist, Gaston Edul, has revealed that Mac Allister will be moving to Anfield despite interest from multiple Premier League sides.

On the other hand, as per South American source, TyC Sports, the agreement is already complete and only an official announcement is left for the Seagulls star to join Liverpool.

It is reported that the six-time European champions will be paying a hefty fee of £70million to sign the World Cup winning star.

Liverpool have never splashed such a big a fee to lure a central midfielder and will be hoping that Mac Allister would solve the conundrum in the center of the park.

Without Champions League football, it was always going to be impossible to lure Bellingham, who has the chance to win the Bundesliga with Dortmund.

Mac Allister has been a hit at the Amex Stadium this season, will he be a superstar at Anfield? Only time will tell.