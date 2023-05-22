Liverpool have been linked with Dutch international and Bayern Munich midfielder, Ryan Gravenberch, for some time and the midfielder wants to leave the Bavarians.

Last month, Simon Mullock reported that the Reds are willing to meet his current wages of gross £200,000-a-week to lure him from the German giants.

Today, Spanish source, Fichajes, have reported that Gravenberch has asked Bayern to let him join Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

The Oranje midfielder was superstar for Ajax in their Eredivisie winning campaign last term and was considered a top signing for Bayern last year.

However, due to heavy competition in the center of the park, the 21-year-old midfielder warmed the bench under Julian Naglesmann.

Moreover, unfortunately, the situation has not changed under the guidance of new boss, Thomas Tuchel.

Gravenberch has only started two games in the Bundesliga this season and not even once since the arrival of the former Chelsea boss.

In such a scenario, the youngster is requesting to move to Anfield as he thinks he can play a key role for the Reds who desperately need to strengthen the midfield.

It is reported that Jurgen Klopp wants Gravenberch to be one of the first signings to prepare the squad for the next campaign.

We are already closing in to sign Argentine star, Alexis Mac Allister, from Brighton but need multiple signings to adequately reinforce things in the center of the park.

