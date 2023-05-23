Liverpool remain in pole position to hire the services of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton despite threat from rivals, Manchester City.

According to The Mirror, The Sky Blues are prepared to battle the Reds to sign the Argentine international from the Seagulls in the summer.

News – £200,000-a-week player asks club to let him join Liverpool – Report

The British media outlet claim that the £60million-rated star is being eyed to replace German midfielder, Ilkay Gundogan, at the Etihad.

However, famous journalist, Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the Cityzens are not in the race and Liverpool are set to agree personal terms with Mac Allister to secure his signing.

Man City have already won the Premier League and will play the FA Cup and the Champions League finals next month.

On the other hand, Liverpool will end the season without any trophy and are set to finish fifth in the Premier League.

Mac Allister has already won the World Cup with Argentina and could be tempted by the opportunity to play in the UEFA Champions League with compatriot, Julian Alvarez.

So, Liverpool need to act fast to get his signing done. The Merseysiders badly need to reinforce the midfield as Jurgen Klopp lacks the quality and the depth that Guardiola has in the center of the park.

Without proper recruitment, the Reds will not be able to bounce back and challenge Man City for the title in the next campaign.

For the latest update on the transfer saga, watch this space.