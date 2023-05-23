Reports are consistently suggesting that Alexis Mac Allister is set to leave Brighton this summer in order to move to Liverpool.

Today, as per a story covered by La Nacion (news image provided below), the Merseysiders will seal the signing of the Argentine international.

The Argentine news source have reported that three World Cup winning stars are expected to leave their current clubs in the summer transfer window.

Top sides in the Premier League are after shot stopper, Martinez. Messi is set to leave French champions Paris Saint-Germain and is seriously looking to return to Barcelona.

On the other hand, La Nacion state that Mac Allister is joining Liverpool. The report reveals the cost of the transfer would be around 70 million euros (£60.7million).

The 24-year-old midfielder was impressive for the La Albiceleste in Qatar and has been one of the best players for Brighton in the current season.

So far, the South American midfielder has netted 12 goals in all competitions for the Seagulls this season while wearing the No. 10 shirt.

Since the departure of Sadio Mane last year, the No. 10 at Anfield has been vacant and it will not come as any surprise to see Mac Allister take the shirt if he ends up completing the move.

For Argentina, the former Boca midfielder wears No. 20. For the Reds, the shirt is occupied by Portuguese international, Diogo Jota.

Liverpool have never splashed a fee as big as £60.7million for a midfielder. They paid £48million (plus a premium) to sign Naby Keita (BBC). The Guinean did not live up to his price tag, was mostly injured and will be leaving the club this summer.