Liverpool remain heavily linked with Alexis Mac Allister and the Argentine midfielder is closing in to secure a move to Anfield.

The South American international is all set to leave Brighton this summer and played his final home game for the Seagulls last night.

News – Liverpool lead to agree signing of £80m playmaker for discount – Report

After the contest against champions, Manchester City, the 24-year-old waved goodbye to the supporters and reports suggest that he is now set to join Liverpool.

According to TyC Sports, Mac Allister bid farewell to the Brighton fans and has perhaps agreed everything to move to the Reds.

The Argentine news source have mentioned that Liverpool are going to pay a fee of 80 million euros (£69.4million) to sign the central midfielder this summer.

Last night, the World Champion entered the field with 38 minutes left vs the Cityzens and received a standing ovation from the supporters.

So far, Mac Allister has directly contributed in 12 goals in the current Premier League campaign.

Brighton were able to earn a point against the Sky Blues and have now confirmed their place, for the first time ever in the history, in the Europa League.

Moving to a massive club like Liverpool will surely be a huge step in his career but it is highly unlikely we will be able to offer him Champions League football next season.

To bounce back, Jurgen Klopp needs quality and versatile midfielders and he must sign them at the earliest to prepare the squad well for the next campaign.