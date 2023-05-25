Liverpool and Manchester United will battle it out to secure the signing of Mason Mount from Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

According to The Mail, the Red Devils are looking to splash a mammoth fee of £55m to hire the services of the England playmaker.

The British media outlet have mentioned that the Anfield club are actively trying to lure the 24-year-old, whose current deal at Stamford Bridge will expire in just over 12 months.

As per an exclusive story covered by Football Insider, Liverpool are leading the race to agree the signing of Mason Mount.

The news source have revealed that Chelsea value their prized asset at around £80m but could allow a discount of £10m and let him leave for £70million.

In all fairness, the valuation of £70m-£80m is extremely high for a player who can be lured for free in 2024.

Mount is naturally a playmaker, who has excelled in the Premier League in the No. 10 position. However, he has proved to be effective in the central midfield as well.

He has a record of regularly scoring and creating goals for Chelsea and Liverpool need his creativity in the center of the park.

Manchester United will face the Blues at Old Trafford tonight. Ten Hag’s men need just a draw to confirm their place in the next season’s Champions League and such a result will also ensure Liverpool’s place in the Europa League.

Mount was a key member of the Champions League winning squad in 2021 and it will be intriguing to see if he will like to move to Liverpool if we do not offer CL football next season.