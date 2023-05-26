Liverpool will play Europa League next season and need major reinforcements to bounce back in the 2023-24 campaign.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Reds are interested in hiring the services of French international, Benjamin Pavard.

News – Report – Liverpool to pay £69.4million for signing after player said goodbye

According to Kicker, Liverpool have made contact to sign the right back, whose current deal with Bundesliga champions, Bayern Munich, will expire next year.

The German news source have claimed that even Real Madrid and Manchester United are looking to lure the Les Bleus star.

Over the years, Trent Alexander-Arnold has been our first choice right back but this term, his defensive performances have been inconsistent.

On the other hand, in recent weeks, the England international has proved to be highly effective while moving into the central midfield from the fullback position.

Trent can be permanently moved into the center of the park if we can sign a proven quality right back in the form of Benjamin Pavard.

The 27-year-old was a key member of the France squad that won the World Cup in 2018 and he even scored the goal of the tournament.

The £116,000 a week star has won every major prize with Bayern Munich, including the Champions League, and has the ability to feature in the central defense as well.

Last year, we signed Calvin Ramsey to reinforce the RB position but the youngster has made only two senior appearances (one start) and spent a lot of time on the injury table.

