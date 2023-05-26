Liverpool have let in 43 goals in the Premier League and their inconsistent backline has been one of the reasons behind their struggle this season.

To improve the situation, the Anfield club have to reinforce the defense and they are after Sporting CP center half, Goncalo Inacio.

According to A Bola (via Sport Witness), Liverpool are consistently following the Portuguese international, who could end up leaving Sporting CP this summer.

The news source have mentioned that players will only leave the Lions if their respective exit clauses are met in the next transfer window.

In such a scenario, Liverpool and other suitors have been made aware that to sign Inacio, the release clause of 45 million euros (£39million) must be activated.

The 21-year-old was a key member of the Sporting squad that won the Liga Nos title two years ago. This season, he has helped the team keep 13 clean sheets in the league.

The Reds will take part in the second tier of European football next season and while Klopp is excited about the Europa League nights, fans want Champions League football back at the earliest.

Under the management of the German boss, we have been famous for playing some of the best attacking football but strong defense eventually helped us win titles.

Unfortunately, Van Dijk, our leader, has not been his best in the current campaign and at times it felt like he is past his best.

In your opinion, should Klopp reinforce the backline at Anfield? Should Liverpool bid £39million to sign Inacio?