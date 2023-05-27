Liverpool are moving closer and closer to signing Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton. Things may move quickly after the PL season concludes tomorrow.

According to Cesar Luis Merlo, next week could be the defining one in the transfer saga as the Argentine midfielder’s father is set to travel to England.

News – Report – Liverpool told £39million will get signing done

The famous journalist has mentioned that Liverpool have already offered terms of a five year contract (until 2028) to the 24-year-old star.

The Reds are very advanced as they look to seal a deal with the Seagulls to get the signing done.

Brighton and Liverpool have already qualified for the next season’s Europa League and will collide against Aston Villa and Southampton respectively on the final day of the PL campaign.

The question is, how much will the Merseysiders pay to secure the signing of Mac Allister. Multiple figures are being circulated in the media and the biggest one is £80million (The Star).

We really need our midfielders to score goals to challenge for the title next season.

In the current season, the likes of Milner, Keita, Thiago, Fabinho and skipper, Henderson, have netted a BIG ZERO.

Ox, who has netted a one goal, Naby and Millie are set to leave the club upon expiry of their contracts in June.

Therefore, a massive overhaul is needed in the center of the park at Anfield. Mac Allister has netted 12 goals in all competitions for Brighton. The South American star’s confidence has been sky high since winning the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year.

In your view, is Alexis Mac Allister worth £80million?