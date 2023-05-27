Liverpool have been heavily linked with Manuel Ugarte in the current month and the latest reports are intriguing.

Earlier in May, Correio da Manha revealed that the Uruguayan international’s move to Anfield is just a matter of time as he is set to leave Sporting CP.

On the other hand, Record reported that the Merseysiders are ready to move in with an offer to sign the play breaker, who has a release clause of £52m in his contract.

More recently, reports indicate that multiple clubs are ready to agree the £52m fee required to lure the 22-year-old DM and the six-time European champions are one of them.

According to Le Parisien (via Sport Witness), Liverpool are ready to activate the £52m clause to sign Ugarte.

As per the French media outlet, even Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to meet the clause to get the signing done.

Chelsea will not be taking part in any European competition next season, Klopp’s men have qualified for the Europa League whereas PSG will feature in the Champions League.

SW indicate (via reports in Portugal) that Ugarte would prefer a move to a Premier League side and that gives Liverpool the edge.

Over the years, Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson have featured in the No. 6 position for the Reds and the Samba star has been our main defensive midfielder.

However, the trio are now veterans and past their prime. Therefore, Klopp needs a young and quality holding midfielder to serve the club in the long run.

In your view, should Liverpool activate the clause to sign Manuel Ugarte?