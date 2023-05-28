Five changes – Liverpool 4-3-3 XI vs Southampton – Predicted lineup

Liverpool will end the season in fifth place and will collide against bottom of the table Southampton, who have already been relegated.

So, Jurgen Klopp may make five changes to the squad that featured in the last league contest versus Aston Villa.

Alisson Becker could retain his place in the goal but two changes may be made in the backline. Joel Matip could replace Konate to start with Van Dijk in the central defense.

On the other hand, Kostas Tsimikas should replace Andy Robertson to feature in the left back role. Trent should retain his RB position.

In the center of the park, Harvey Elliott could replace skipper, Henderson, to play with Fabinho and Curtis Jones.

As far as the offense is concerned, Salah needs a goal to become the first player in the history of the Premier League to score 20 goals and provide 10 assists in three seasons.

The Egyptian international is set to start on the right flank. He set up Firmino’s goal against Villa last weekend.

Darwin Nunez is fit and he should replace Cody Gakpo to feature in the No. 9 role, on the other hand, Diogo Jota may return to play in the LW position in place of Luis Diaz.

Here is Liverpool’s predicted 4-3-3 XI vs Southampton: