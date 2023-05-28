Liverpool end their campaign outside the top four for the first time in a full season under Jurgen Klopp, who needs ample funds to improve the squad this summer.

Reinforcing the midfield is the top priority and reports suggest that we are closing in to sign South American midfielder, Alexis Mac Allister.

News – Report – Liverpool told £39million will get signing done

According to an exclusive story covered by Football Insider, the Reds believe they will be able to seal the signing of the Argentine star from Brighton.

The news source have mentioned that the deal to secure the 24-year-old is 95% done.

It is reported that Liverpool are prepared to agree a deal worth £7.8million a year (£150,000 a week) with Mac Allister. At the moment, he only earns around £2.6million a year.

Failing to qualify for the Champions League have largely reduced the income from this season but next term, the wage bill will not be as high (The Mirror).

The departures of Roberto Firmino, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chaberlain will free up around £500,000 a week from the wage-bill.

After winning the World Cup with Argentina and helping Brighton qualify for Europe, Mac Allister is looking for a big jump in his career and perhaps deserves a deal worth £7.8million a year.

However, Liverpool will likely to have to pay a huge fee to the Seagulls in order to get the deal over the line.

As per reports (The Mirror), Alexis Mac Allister is worth £60million.