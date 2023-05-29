Liverpool ended their Premier League campaign with a draw in a poor defensive display against against relegated Southampton, who managed to score four past the Anfield club.

The Reds had the third best attack in the league, however, Klopp’s men had the seventh best defense and that is they failed to finish in the top four.

News – Liverpool prepared to seal £7.8million a year deal for signing – Report

Even Aston Villa and Brentford conceded fewer goals than the Merseysiders, who need to reinforce the backline in the summer.

According to Spanish source, Liverpool have submitted an offer to sign Jules Kounde from La Liga champions, Barcelona.

The news source have mentioned that Xavi would like to hold on to the defender but the French international wishes to leave.

The 24-year-old rose to fame at Sevilla where he mainly played in the central defense and he also featured as a center back in France’s Nations League win two years ago.

Last week, Sport revealed the Barca boss lured Kounde to play him in the central defense and even convinced him to reject Chelsea. Now he must resolve the situation.

He arrived at the Nou Camp in a deal worth over 50 million euros and the Catalan source claims he will not be allowed to leave for a fee less than 80 million euros (£69.5m)

The Blaugrana have only conceded 18 goals in 37 league outings this term and the Les Bleus star has been a key member of their backline.

Yesterday, Kounde featured in the preferred center back role against Mallorca but Xavi has primarily preferred Christensen.

Even France boss, Didier Deschamps, utilized the 19-capped international as a right back at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year.

Jules Kounde has the quality and the versatility to improve things at the back for Klopp. In your view, should Liverpool secure his signing?