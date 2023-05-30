Liverpool’s prime midfield target for this summer was none other than Jude Bellingham but he is now close to moving to Real Madrid.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Reds offered him more money than the Los Blancos but the midfielder is not motivated by cash.

As per today’s version of AS (news image provided below), Liverpool, Manchester United and Bayern Munich made big money offers to Bellingham.

The above mentioned trio tabled much more lucrative terms than Real Madrid, however, the 19-year-old sensation turned them all down.

Now, the La Liga giants have agreed a deal with the teenager and are finalizing details with Dortmund. They could announce the signing in the first week of June.

The Spanish media outlet have mentioned that so far, Madrid have offered 100 million euros but BvB want 150 million euros for their prized asset. Add-ons/objectives can be decisive in concluding the deal.

Bellingham directly concluded in 21 goals this term and was recently named the Bundesliga Player of the Season.

Liverpool badly need a complete midfielder, who can play in the No. 6,8 and 10 positions effectively but unfortunately, it will not be Bellingham.

We are prepared to treble the salary to sign Alexis Mac Alliser, who had an impressive season for Argentina and Brighton.

However, keeping in view that Milly, Ox and Keita are leaving the club, we need more than just the signing of Mac Allister to properly reinforce things in the center of the park.