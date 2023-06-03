Liverpool star, Roberto Firmino, has already bid farewell to the supporters and will leave when his contract will expire later this month.

The Brazilian international is on the radar of Real Madrid and he has told the Los Blancos the conditions to sign him on a free transfer.

News – Gazzetta – Liverpool, above all, could agree £38.7m fee to sign winger

According to Defensa Central, Bobby wants a three year deal that will make him earn five million euros per season.

So, the Samba star is ready to agree a contract worth £12.9million (15 million euros) to move to the Bernabeu. Madrid president, Florentino Perez, wants to close the signing within two weeks.

Firmino will turn 32 in October and despite being a free agent, he is willing to take a massive pay cut to join the 14-time European Champions.

The veteran forward signed his last contract at Anfield back in 2018 and has been earning around £180,000 a week (The Telegprah).

Now, if his wish is fulfilled, he will only be earning around £82,000 a week after joining the La Liga giants.

Real Madrid legend, Karim Benzema, may end up leaving the club this summer and Firmino could be the one to replace him.

Bobby leaves Liverpool as a massive legend. He won every major title with the Reds under the management of Jurgen Klopp and the fans are already missing him.

With him gone, it is likely that Cody Gakpo will consistently feature in the False No. 9 role from next season. The Dutch international has proved to be a hit in the position and has bags of quality.