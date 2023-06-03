Liverpool are looking for a new play breaker in the midfield and they have been consistently linked with Manuel Ugarte in the past few weeks.

However, the latest reports (press image below) in the media suggest that Chelsea are leading the race to sign the Liverpool target this summer.

As per today’s version The Guardian, the London side are rivalling the Reds and PSG to sign the South American.

According to Jornal de Noticias, the Blues are in pole position to lure the Uruguayan international from Sporting CP.

The 22-year-old holding midfield star currently earns a salary of around 450,000 euros a year i.e. £388,000 a year and the Stamford Bridge club have offered him around 3 million euros per season.

However, the player wants more. He wants the Blues to equal the salary proposal put forward by Paris Saint-Germain, which is worth 5 million euros a year.

According to Record, Ugarte’s preference is to join Chelsea, who have made it clear that they will improve the proposal to convince him.

The famous Portuguese source claim the two-time CL winners are set to offer 3.5 million euros a year along with bonuses to come close to PSG’s offer.

Both the clubs are also willing to activate the release clause of 60 million euros to secure Ugarte when the international window will open next month.

Liverpool need quality midfielders more than their rivals and they must act fast to bring in quality players. For the latest transfer updates, watch this space.