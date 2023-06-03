Liverpool are linked with top quality players and once again the name of Federico Chiesa is in the lime light.

Back in January, the Merseysiders were heavily linked with the Italian international and the recent reports suggests that they are still after him.

News – Liverpool lead to seal signing – £25.7m plus £4.3m bid could get deal done

As per a story covered by La Gazzetta Dello Sport (news image provided below) Juventus could lose stars like Chiesa and Vlahovic this summer and could collect more than 100 million euros from the double sale.

As far as the 25-year-old playmaker is concerned, the Italian media outlet have mentioned that despite injury concerns, he has several admirers in Europe.

GdS claim Liverpool and Bayern are “above all” and could agree a fee of 40-45 million euros (£38.7m) to get the signing done.

The former Fiorentina winger is a versatile talent, who can be deployed on either flank and even as a center forward if needed.

Chiesa was an extremely important member of the Azzurri squad that won the European Championships in 2021 and he was even named in the Team of the Tournament.

However, since then, he has been highly injury prone. Last season, the Italian only made 14 appearances in the Serie A. On the other hand, this term, the 40-capped star has only started 5 games in the league for Juve.

At Anfield, Klopp has already got players like Diaz, Gakpo and Nunez, who can play on the left flank but the German manager does not have any top player to cover for Mohamed Salah on the right wing.

Chiesa has the quality to reinforce the attack but we surely do not need a player who has spent majority of the time on the treatment table in the last two years. What do you think?