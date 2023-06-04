Liverpool are looking for versatile players to reinforce the squad and the latest name in the lime light is that of Dominik Szoboszlai.

Last month, journalist, Daniel Nielson, revealed that the 22-year-old is ready to move to the Reds and could cost more than £45million.

News – Liverpool plot double raid to sign £140m stars – Report

More recently, the player has himself admitted that he is willing to secure a move to Liverpool to play under the guidance of Jurgen Klopp.

The RB Leipzig star told Index (via Liverpool Echo):

“It would certainly be a special experience to work under Klopp, as it would be under Guardiola or Jose Mourinho.”

The Hungarian international is naturally a central attacking midfielder but has been brilliant as a winger as well.

In the recently concluded campaign, Leipzig mainly utilized Szoboszlai on the right flank and he excelled big time.

In all competitions, he made 46 appearances for the German Bundesliga side and directly contributed in no fewer than 23 goals (10 goals and 13 assists).

The youngster has already made 30 appearances for Hungary and is now the captain of the senior international side.

Liverpool do not have a top quality CAM but in Klopp’s system, they have not needed one because the German manager likes to play 4-3-3 with a False No. 9.

However, we surely need an impressive player who can cover Mohamed Salah on the right wing The Egyptian’s fitness record is fantastic but depth must be improved to challenge Man City for the title.

The priority at Anfield is to strengthen the midfield and Szoboszlai can also play as a creative CM in the center of the park. In your view, should Liverpool make an offer to sign him?