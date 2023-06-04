Liverpool have ample quality in the attacking third with stars like Salah, Nunez, Gakpo, Jota and Diaz around but they are still linked with a versatile playmaker.

If reports in the Italian media are anything to go by then Klopp is willing to sign Federico Cheisa by beating compatriot, Tuchel, of Bayern Munich.

News – £45million+ playmaker willing to secure Liverpool move

As per today’s version of La Gazzetta Dello Sport (news image provided below), the Juventus star is at the “center of a derby” between Klopp and Tuchel.

The Milan based news outlet have mentioned that the two German managers want to lure the Azzurri attacker and the Bundesliga champions are even after Dusan Vlahovic.

The former Viola’s star’s current deal with the Old Lady will expire in 2025 and he earns a salary of around £154,000 a week.

Chiesa was a superstar in the 2020-21 campaign. He directly contributed in 26 goals in all competitions (Juve and Fiorentina) and also won the Euros with the national side.

However, last season, a cruciate ligament rupture mainly kept him out of the squad and he only started 11 games in the Serie A for the Bianconeri.

On the other hand, in the current campaign, the 25-year-old has had multiple fitness issues and has only started 10 games in all competitions for Juventus.

Injuries to key attackers like Diaz, Firmino and Jota was one of the main reasons why Liverpool failed to qualify for the next season’s Champions League.

Therefore, Klopp should not move for Federico Chiesa, who is highly talented but highly injury prone at the same time.