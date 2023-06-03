The Reds are looking at multiple options to reinforce their midfield and they are after two Premier League stars.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool plot raid to sign £140m-rated Brighton duo, Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister.

As per today’s version of The Guardian (news image provided below), Liverpool are chasing Caicedo and are favorites to sign Mac Allister from the Seagulls.

The renowned news source have mentioned that Chelsea and Arsenal looking to lure the Ecuadorian international, who could cost around £80m this summer.

Jurgen Klopp has heavily relied on his midfielders to consistently press, break play and win the ball but in the recently concluded season, the system failed due to exhaustion and injuries.

The German manager needs a machine like Caicedo, who never stops pressing and is good at receiving the ball from the defense to connect it with the midfield.

On the other hand, Mac Allister is more of an attack minded central midfielder, who scored 12 goals in all competitions for Brighton last term.

The Merseysiders do not have any player, who can score goals on regular basis from the midfield and the fans are hoping that the imminent signing of the Argentine star would help.

Reports have indicated that Liverpool are close and have agreed a to pay a fee of around £60m to hire the World Cup winning star this summer.