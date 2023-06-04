Liverpool are linked with more than a few midfielders and one of them is Dutch international, Ryan Gravenberch.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the 21-year-old boy is perhaps close to signing for Liverpool this summer.

Back in April, The Mirror revealed that the Bayern Munich midfielder, who earns around £200,000 a week, is open to joining the Reds.

More recently, Sport1 journalist, Kerry Hau, believes that Gravenberch’s move to Liverpool could be close (soccernews.nl).

The former Ajax man was unable to earn a starting place for the Bavarians under both Julian Nagelsmann and Thomas Tuchel and his future is up in the air.

He made 24 appearances in the Bundesliga winning campaign for the German giants but was only included in the starting eleven on three occasions.

The situation must change or else he will leave the club this summer. Hau claims Tuchel must confirm Gravenberch that he will get a key role in the squad next season.

Otherwise, his exit is from the Allianz outfit is inevitable and Liverpool seem to be the most likely destination.

In all competitions, the Oranje midfielder, who won the Eredivisie title last season, only started 6 games for Bayern, scored a goal and provided an assist.

Liverpool have already confirmed the departures of Milner, Ox and Keita from their midfield and need two or three key signings to reinforce the department.

Ryan Gravenberch moved to Germany in a deal worth 18.5million euros last year. In your view, how big should the Reds bid to sign him after a season of warming the bench?