Club accepts £50m Liverpool offer – Fee based on multiple factors

Liverpool are now set to sign Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton this week as per multiple reports going on in the media.

As per today’s version of The Mirror (news image provided below), the Amex club have accepted Liverpool’s offer of around £50m for the Argentine midfielder.

David Maddock claims the fee is based on multiple factors. It is not a “straight release clause, with the provision stipulating not a fixed fee”.

The renowned journalist reports that one of the factors the £50m price is dependent on is the “current status of the interested party” i.e. Liverpool.

Maddock has not explained the above statement in the report but I think the suggestion is that the fee would have been much higher if the Reds were playing Champions League football next season.

However, we will take part in the Europa League, a competition we have won three times in our history.

The Mirror claim Mac Allister has agreed a five year deal to move to Anfield, he will complete the medical examination in the next 48 hours.

The deal is a massive win for Jurgen Klopp, who is looking to bolster his options in the center of the park.

It is reported that even Champions League sides like French champions, Paris Saint-Germain, and arch rivals, Manchester United, were after the World Cup winner but the Merseysiders have won the race.

Mac Allister could end up wearing the iconic No. 10 shirt vacated by Anfield legend, Sadio Mane, last year.