Liverpool have been linked with Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga for quite some time and the latest reports are intriguing.

According to The Northern Echo, Liverpool are leading the race to secure the signing of the Spanish youngster, who has a release clause of £34.4m in his contract.

News – £51.7m player seems happy to sign for Liverpool – Talks advanced

Reporter, Scott Wilson, has mentioned that Newcastle United are also looking to lure the 21-year-old but for now, the Merseysiders in pole position.

Veiga is a creative central midfielder, who likes to move into the attacking third and score goals. He has even proved to be effective in the No. 10 role for the Los Celestes.

In the recently concluded Spanish league campaign, he directly contributed in 15 goals (11 goals and 4 assists).

Only former Liverpool forward, Iago Aspas, scored more goals (12) for the Estadio de Balaidos outfit than the Spanish U-21 player.

In the final La Liga contest against champions, Barcelona, Veiga found the net twice to help his team earn all three points.

He was in tears as Celta avoided relegation to the Segunda Division or perhaps he was emotional because he’d be leaving the club this summer.

In today’s market, the price tag of £34.4m should be considered a huge bargain for a talented and versatile midfielder like Gabri Veiga.

In your view, should Liverpool activate the release clause to secure his signing?