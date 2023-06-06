Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been one of the most creative midfielders in the past two years and he may leave Lazio this summer.

Last year, La Gazzetta Dello Sport revealed that the Reds are interested in hiring the services of the Serbian international. Back then, he was valued at around 60 million euros.

As per a report covered by the famous Milan based news source yesterday, Lazio fear Liverpool will move to finally sign Milinkovic-Savic.

The Italian outlet claim the Merseysiders need a major overhaul in the midfield and will not sit quietly after only signing Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton.

The Anfield club look to bring in multiple players to strengthen the department and could end up moving to lure the 28-year-old star.

GdS claim the Biancocelesti have offered the Serbian fresh terms but so far, no agreement has been reached. Keeping in view he will be out of contract next year, a fee as low as £30m (35 million euros) may be enough to hire him.

Jurgen Klopp needs midfielders who are productive in the attacking third and Milinkovic-Savic has a record of scoring and creating goals on regular basis.

The 41-capped international, who scored at the World Cup vs Cameroon, directly contributed in 23 goals in the 2021-22 season (11 goals, 12 assists) for the Italian side.

On the other hand, in the recently concluded campaign, he netted 9 goals and provided 8 assists to help Maurizio Sarri’s team end the season as runners up in the Serie A.

Lazio will be taking part in the UEFA Champions League next season, however, Liverpool will be in the Europa League.

