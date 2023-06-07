Liverpool have been linked with Ivory Coast and Barcelona star, Franck Kessie, lately and the latest reports suggest that an offer has been submitted by the Merseysiders.

Two days ago, Inter Live revealed that the Reds could soon make an offer to sign the African star from the Catalan giants.

More recently, Spanish source, Fichajes, have reported that Liverpool have now made an offer worth £25.8m to lure the former Serie A midfielder in the summer transfer window.

The media outlet claim the negotiations will start and the bid could soon translate into an agreement.

It is reported that Kessie is not one of the key players for club legend, Xavi Hernandez, and he may be allowed to leave the Nou Camp outfit.

In total, the 60-capped Ivorian made 43 appearances for the Blaugrana in the recently concluded season, however, he only started 18 games in all competitions.

In the La Liga winning campaign, the versatile midfielder just started seven games and was only able to complete the full 90 minutes once i.e. in the final fixture of the season vs Celta Vigo.

Barca captain, Sergio Busquets, is leaving the club this summer but the likes of Pedri, Gavi and Frenkie de Jong are still ahead of Kessie in the pecking order.

Therefore, the 26-year-old star, who can effectively play in the No. 6 and No. 8 positions, should leave the Spanish champions to play regular first team football.

In your view, should Liverpool secure the signing of Franck Kessie?