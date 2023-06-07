“Unbelievable” – Reaction as Liverpool reportedly sign player for just £35million

Liverpool have signed Alexis Mac Allister for a fee of just £35million as per famous journalist, Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian reporter claims the Reds have activated the release clause and the midfielder has agreed personal terms to seal a move to Anfield.

Last month, The Star reported that the South American midfielder could be bought for a mammoth fee of £80million.

Therefore, it is extremely surprising if we have really secured an agreement worth £35million with the Seagulls for the World Cup winning star.

Mac Allister was one of the best players at the Amex Stadium last season. He directly contributed in 15 goals in all competitions.

In October 2022, he even signed a new deal with the club until 2025. Why did Brighton agree a contract with one of their superstars and included a very low clause? We do not know.

The contract had a clause inserted to ‘help facilitate a move’ (The Athletic) and it seems Liverpool have taken advantage to secure a bargain deal.

Here is how the football world has reacted to the news:

£35million for Mac Allister… what a deal!! — Alex Miller (@alexmiller73) June 7, 2023

Alexis Mac Allister for £35million is the bargain of the transfer window.



I struggle to see how that can possibly be topped. #LFC — TC (@TransferChecker) June 7, 2023

35million is nothing but a daylight robbery. Steal is an understatement. #MacAllister ??? — Sharaf Juhayr (@Sharaf_LFC) June 7, 2023