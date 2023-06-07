“Unbelievable” – Reaction as Liverpool reportedly sign player for just £35million
Liverpool have signed Alexis Mac Allister for a fee of just £35million as per famous journalist, Fabrizio Romano.
The Italian reporter claims the Reds have activated the release clause and the midfielder has agreed personal terms to seal a move to Anfield.
News – Liverpool submit £25.8m offer, could soon reach agreement for signing – Report
Last month, The Star reported that the South American midfielder could be bought for a mammoth fee of £80million.
Therefore, it is extremely surprising if we have really secured an agreement worth £35million with the Seagulls for the World Cup winning star.
Mac Allister was one of the best players at the Amex Stadium last season. He directly contributed in 15 goals in all competitions.
In October 2022, he even signed a new deal with the club until 2025. Why did Brighton agree a contract with one of their superstars and included a very low clause? We do not know.
The contract had a clause inserted to ‘help facilitate a move’ (The Athletic) and it seems Liverpool have taken advantage to secure a bargain deal.
Here is how the football world has reacted to the news: