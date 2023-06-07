Liverpool remain heavily linked with Manu Kone and the latest reports going on in the media suggest that the Reds are in direct talks with his agent.

As per multiple journalists, the Merseysiders are in contact to sign the Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder and also Nice’s Thuram.

Ben Jacobs claims the Reds are moving swiftly in the transfer market to secure key targets. He stated (Caught Offside):

“Liverpool are doing what they always do: moving fast, under the radar and smartly. They are constantly window planning,”

Liverpool are considering other midfielders and have discussed both Borussia Monchengladbach’s Manu Kone or Nice’s Khephren Thuram”

As per Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have held direct talks with the representatives of Kone and could even come up with an official offer.

The famous Italian journalist tweeted:

“Liverpool have been in direct contact with both Manu Koné and Khephren Thuram agents again this week.”

“Internal discussion taking place over official proposals. Liverpool asked for some time to close in on Mac Allister deal then decide on new midfielders.”

Last week, famous German outlet, Bild, revealed that it could take a bid worth £39m to sign Kone from the Bundesliga side.

On the other hand, reports in France have indicated that a fee of £52m (via SW) would be needed to lure Thuram the Ligue 1 club.

The two players are like brothers and yesterday, they were spending time out in Paris (Instagram – Marcus Thuram). Will the duo move to Anfield? Only time will tell.