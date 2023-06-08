Alexis Mac Allister was linked with Liverpool for a long time and finally, the Argentine international has completed his move to Anfield.

The Reds officially unveiled their new signing a few hours back and he will be wearing the iconic No. 10 shirt vacated by club legend, Sadio Mane, last year.

The South American had the option to take Steven Gerrard’s No. 8 but opted to go for his favorite No. 10.

Multiple reports in the media have suggested that Liverpool have agreed a fee worth £35m after triggering a clause in his contract with Brighton (The Times).

However, BBC reveal that the total fee could rise to £55m for the World Cup winning central midfielder, who has signed a five year deal with the Merseysiders.

Similarly, as far as the wages are concerned, multiple sources (TeamTalk) have reported that the Anfield club have agreed personal terms of around £150,000 a week (Football Insider).

So, the entire worth of his contract until 2028 is £39m.

Jurgen Klopp rates the former Boca Juniors player very highly. Upon completion of the deal, the German manager stated (LFC):

“We are adding a very talented, very smart, very technically skilled boy to our squad and this is super news, really it is.”

Last season, Thiago, Fabinho, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita, Bajcetic, Elliott, Jones and captain, Henderson, managed to score a total of 10 goals in all competitions from the midfield.

In contrast, Alexis Mac Allister found the net on 12 occasions for the Seagulls, majority under the guidance of Roberto De Zerbi.

Will he be a hit at Anfield? Let’s hope so.