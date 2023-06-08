Liverpool made £103m double bid for midfield overhaul – Reports

Liverpool mainly wanted Jude Bellingham to reinforce their midfield but the prime target is close to signing for Real Madrid for a fixed fee of 103 million euros (BvB).

Recent reports in the media indicate that the Merseysiders made bids worth £103m (120 million euros) to sign two Los Blancos stars for the midfield overhaul.

However, the offers were turned down by the fourteen-time European champions.

Yesterday, Defensa Central covered a story and stated that Liverpool moved in with a bid worth 60 million euros to sign Aurelien Tchouameni. It was rejected.

Last summer, Madrid agreed a deal of 100 million euros to lure the French international from Monaco and made an initial payment of 80 million euros.

So an offer of 60 million euros from the Reds was always going to be turned down. Klopp has been a huge admirer of the Les Bleus star but he will not be able to hire his services.

Tchouameni made 33 appearances in the La Liga last term and started 24 games under the guidance of Carlo Ancelotti.

Another Spanish source, Nacional, reveal that the Anfield club even submitted an offer worth 60 million euros to sign Uruguayan international, Federico Valverde.

However, Florentino Perez rejected the bid. The South American star is an irreplaceable member of the Madrid squad.

The 24-year-old, who set up the winning goal in the 2022 CL final against Liverpool, can play in the midfield and the attack and directly contributed in 19 goals last term.

Jurgen Klopp is close to landing Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and after reportedly receiving double rejection from Real Madrid, the German manager must look elsewhere to complete the midfield overhaul this summer.