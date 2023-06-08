Liverpool have signed Alexis Mac Allister but need to further reinforce the midfield department to adequately prepare the squad for the next season.

Yesterday, we covered a story from Spain stating that the Reds have submitted an offer of 30 million euros to sign Franck Kessie from Barcelona

Today, AS have revealed (news image provided below) the Ivory Coast midfielder will be the “first” player to leave Barcelona this summer.

The Madrid-based news outlet have mentioned that Kessie is ready to accept a move away from the Nou Camp as long as the offer is interesting.

It is stated that thus far, the Catalan giants have not received any official proposal for the former Serie A star but Liverpool and Inter Milan are in talks to sign the 26-year-old.

AS claim Jurgen Klopp needs a “physical” midfielder and that is why the Merseysiders are after Kessie.

As far as the asking price is concerned, the report indicates the Spanish champions, who signed the African on a bosman last year, want a minimum fee of £30m (35 million euros).

£30m is relatively a very low fee for a versatile midfielder, who is in his peak years and has proven his worth in Europe.

He was brilliant in AC Milan’s Scudetto winning season (2021-22) and made 28 appearances in Barcelona’s La Liga winning campaign.

