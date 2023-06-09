Liverpool are seriously looking to sign Gabri Veiga from Celta Vigo this summer. The youngster is a wanted player in the market.

A few days ago, The Northern Echo reported that the Reds are in pole position to sign the young Spaniard from the La Liga club.

More recently, yesterday, Sport provided an updated and stated that Liverpool are ready to pay the £34m asking fee and big terms to sign Veiga.

The Catalan news source have mentioned that Celta will only sell their prized asset if the release clause of 40 million euros (£34m) is activated.

The Spanish media outlet claim Liverpool are not only willing to meet Celta’s demands but are also going to raise their contractual offer to the player to get the signing done.

It is reported that the likes of Newcastle and Real Madrid are also after the 21-year-old but Liverpool have been intent from day one and after losing out on luring Bellingham, they are ready to sign Veiga.

Creativity has been a major concern in Jurgen Klopp’s midfield and the Merseysiders have already secured the signing of Mac Allister to improve the situation.

The Anfield club will be able to further strengthen the department if they manage to bring in the Spanish player, who netted eleven goals and provided four assists in the league last term.

In your opinion, should Liverpool pay the asking fee of £34m to sign Gabri Veiga?

We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds in the coming days and will keep you updated.