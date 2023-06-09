Liverpool have been linked with French international and OGC Nice midfielder, Khephren Thuram, lately and the latest reports are highly positive.

Yesterday, renowned journalist, Fabrizio Romano revealed that the Reds have scheduled talks to lure the Les Bleus midfielder in the summer transfer window.

Today, FT have exclusively revealed that Liverpool have verbally secured a contract to sign Thuram to further improve things in the center of the park.

In Mac Allister, we have lured an attack minded central midfielder, who likes to move into the box and score/create goals.

Thuram on the other hand is naturally a play breaker. He is calm on the ball, maintain possession under pressure, likes to press and tackle to win the ball back.

Still, the 22-year-old has also proved to be effective in the more advanced central midfield role and was able to directly contribute in ten goals in the recently concluded campaign.

The news source have mentioned that talks are now underway between Liverpool and Nice to reach an agreement over the fee of the transfer.

It is reported that the Ligue 1 side could demand a fee close to £51.5m (60 million euros) for their prized asset, who is also on the radar of Newcastle United.

The Magpies can offer him Champions League football next season and have rich owners that can offer him a higher salary.

However, the player has been pressing to move to Anfield and has now secured a contract with Liverpool.

For the latest updates on the transfer saga, watch this space.