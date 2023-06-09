Liverpool have been linked with Italian international and Inter Milan superstar, Nicolo Barella, for some time and the latest reports are intriguing.

Last month, Football Insider revealed that the Reds are in pole position to sign the creative midfielder, who wants to leave and can be lured for a fee of £61million.

More recently, Sport Mediaset have reported (via FC Inter News) that Liverpool are one of the four Premier League sides crazy about signing Barella.

The Italian media outlet have mentioned that the likes of Manchester United, Newcastle United and PL champions, Manchester City, are also after the 26-year-old star.

In the 2020-21 season, the Azzurri player directly contributed in 12 goals to help the San Siro outfit win the Scudetto.

Last season, he directly contributed in 17 goals in all competitions and Inter Milan went on to win Italian Super Cup and the Coppa Italia titles.

This season, once again, the Nerazzurri have won the domestic cup titles and Barella provided assists in both the finals.

Inter Milan, who have won the European Cup three times, have the chance to add to the collection when they face Man City in the Champions League final tomorrow.

Barella has netted nine goals and provided ten assists in all competitions this term under the guidance of Simone Inzaghi.

The Euro 2020 winner has the quality and the experience to largely improve the quality of the midfield at Anfield. In your view, should Liverpool bid £61million to sign him?