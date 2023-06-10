Apart from improving the midfield, Liverpool have to strengthen the backline to challenge for the title in the next campaign.

As per reports going on in the media, the Merseysiders are interested in signing a decorated player in the form of Benjamin Pavard.

According Bild’s Head of Football, Chrisitan Falk, Liverpool are in talks to sign the French international from German champions, Bayern Munich.

Speaking to Caught Offside, the renowned journalist stated:

“Benjamin Pavard has informed the club that he wants to move in the summer. His agents are already talking to other clubs. Among them, Liverpool is now a hot candidate.”

The 27-year-old star is a versatile talent, who can effectively play in the right back role and also in the central defense.

In France’s 2018 World Cup winning squad, he was the first choice RB and has mainly played as a fullback for the Bavarians as well.

However, in the recently concluded season, the Allianz outfit mostly utilized Pavard as a center back. Liverpool need to improve both the RB and CB positions for the 2023-24 season.

The Anfield club let in 47 goals in the league last term, 21 more than they conceded in the 2021-22 campaign.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was ineffective in the defensive third as a right back, on the other hand, key center backs were inconsistent, especially record signing, Virgil van Dijk.

In such a scenario, signing a proven quality player like Pavard will largely improve Jurgen Klopp’s defense.

A few days ago, Florian Plettenberg revealed that Bayern are prepared to sell the 47-capped international, who has won every major prize with the club, for a fee of around £26m-£34m (30-40million euros).

In your opinion, should Liverpool meet the asking price to get the deal done?