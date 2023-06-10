If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are moving with speed to sign Arda Guler from Fenerbahce in the summer transfer window.

Last year, Aksam talked the Merseysiders’ interest in luring the playmaker, who is dubbed as the new Mesut Ozil, but he ended up staying with the Turkish giants.

More recently, Aksam have revealed that Liverpool have accelerated their moves to finally sign the 18-year-old starlet.

The media outlet have mentioned that the teenage sensation’s current market value is around 15 million euros.

However, Guler’s current deal, which is due to expire in 2025, has a release clause of 20 million euros (£17m) that will be activated if he features for 1500 minutes in the current campaign (Ajansspor).

So far, he has played for 1457 minutes for Fenerbahce and is all set feature in the Turkish Cup final tomorrow vs Istanbul Basaksehir.

The youngster is naturally a central attacking midfielder but he has also been deployed as a CM, winger, and a secondary striker whenever needed.

He has started 17 games for the Super Lig club thus far this term and has directly contributed in 12 goals (6 goals and 6 assists). Arda has already made two appearances for the senior international Turkish side.

The Reds do need creative players to strengthen things in the center of the park and they have already signed a top midfielder in the form of Alexis Mac Allister.

They still need to further reinforce the department. In your view, should Liverpool pay £17m to finally sign Arda Guler?