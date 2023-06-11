Liverpool are interested in signing Khephren Thuram and the latest reports going on in the media are intriguing.

Two days ago, we covered a story (via FT) claiming that the 22-year-old central midfielder, who is rated at around 60 million euros (£51m) has secured a contract with the Reds.

News – Liverpool move with speed to finally sign £17m attacking midfielder – Report

However, yesterday, GFFN revealed that so far, the Anfield club have not been able to reach a deal with the player but they are getting closer.

On the other hand, Liverpool have been in talks with OGC Nice and unfortunately, discussions so far have not been positive.

The Ligue 1 side have set certain demands to offload their prized asset this summer and thus far, the six-time European champions have not met them.

We know that the player would like to move to the Premier League giants but GFFN claim that for now, he will have to submit an official transfer request to help Liverpool out.

The Merseysiders have already offloaded midfielders like Naby Keita, James Milner and Oxlade-Chamberlain and they have only signed Mac Allister to improve the department.

Jurgen Klopp has always needed players who can consistently press and win the ball, Thuram fits the description and that is why Liverpool are pressing to sign him.

The youngster, who made his debut for the Les Bleus back in March, netted two goals and set up eight more for Nice in the recently concluded season.

We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds and will keep you updated.