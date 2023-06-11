Liverpool were highly inconsistent at the back in the last campaign and must improve their defense in the summer transfer window.

Last month, A Bola revealed (via SW) the Reds are constantly following Portuguese international and Sporting CP star, Goncalo Inacio.

News – Deal close – Liverpool press to agree signing of £51m player

As per today’s version of O Jogo (news image provided below) the Lions have been waiting for the central defender to sign a new contract but he is “waiting for the market”

The news source have mentioned that Inacio is waiting for offers from interested clubs, Liverpool and Manchester United, who are looking to strengthen their respective backlines this summer.

The 21-year-old’s current deal with Sporting will expire in 2026 and it has a release clause of 45 million euros (£38m).

The Liga Nos giants have tabled a new deal to not only raise his current salary but to also increase the release clause to 60 million euros.

O Jogo claim Inacio will only put pen to paper after he is 100% sure there are no attractive offers for him to move away from the Jose Alvalade Stadium.

It is reported that both Liverpool and Manchester United have been observing the Seleccao center half, who has made two appearances for the senior international side thus far.

Inacio was a key member of the Sporting CP squad that won the Primeira Liga title two years ago. Last season, he featured in 52 games and helped the team keep 20 clean sheets.

In your view, should Liverpool offer £38m to secure his signing?