Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, wants to lure another midfielder after signing Mac Allister and the name of James Ward-Prowse is on the radar.

According to The Mail, Southampton have slapped a big price tag of £50million to allow their prized asset to leave this summer.

However, the British news source have mentioned that Liverpool are only willing to bid around £25million to lure the England international from the Saints.

The creative midfielder’s current deal with the St. Mary’s outfit is worth £100,000 a week, will expire in 2026 and does not have any relegation exit clause.

So, the relegated club can demand any fee they like but Liverpool will not go as high as £50million for someone who will turn 29 later this year.

Ward-Prowse has been impressive for Southampton and scored/created goals on regular basis. In the 2021-22 campaign, he directly contributed in 19 goals in all competitions.

On the other hand, last season, he netted 11 goals and provided 5 assists. However, his performances were not enough to save the club from going down to the Championship.

The 11-capped international is a set-piece specialist and arguably the best free-kick taker in the history of the Premier League.

So far, he has netted 17 goals from direct freekicks and needs just one more to go level with former England captain, David Beckham.

To break the record, he needs to return to the Premier League and the best option for him is to move away from the Saints.

Ward-Prowse might not like to put in a formal transfer request to exit his boyhood club but such an act could help Liverpool.

In your view, is he good enough to improve the midfield at Anfield?