Liverpool are consistently linked with French international, Khephren Thuram, and the latest reports seem positive for the Anfield faithful.

As per an exclusive story covered by Caught Offside, the Reds have already agreed personal terms in principle with the 22-year-old midfielder.

News – Report – Liverpool told £30m-£34m bid will be accepted

The news source have mentioned that now, Liverpool are pushing to agree a fee with Nice to get the deal over the line.

However, the French side are looking to get more than the 45-50 million euros offer being discussed in the media.

The Athletic do not believe that the personal terms have been agreed with the player, however, the media outlet state that Thuram is on the radar at Anfield and other PL sides also track him.

As far as the asking price is concerned, it is reported that Nice value their prized asset at around £50million.

Thuram likes to play on the front foot and make driving runs with and without the ball. He is a smart player in the center of the park with a pass percentage of 87.47 percent (The Mail).

With less than a month to go before players return to AXA Training center for the pre-season, Jurgen Klopp needs to get key signings done at the earliest to prepare the best for the next campaign.

For the latest updates on the transfer saga, watch this space.