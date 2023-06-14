Liverpool have been in talks with Ryan Gravenberch, who has had a season to forget at Bayern Munich and wants to move to Anfield.

According to report covered by The Athletic today, the Reds have held positive talks with the representatives of the Dutch international.

News – Liverpool will press to sign £45m-£50m player if he’s ready to agree Anfield move – Report

However, the news source have mentioned that the final decision rests with the Bavarians, they do not want to sell the player signed from Ajax last year.

Two months ago, Mirror Sport revealed that the Merseysiders are eager to sign the £200,000 a week midfielder, who is open to completing a move to Anfield.

In the recently concluded Bundesliga campaign, Gravenberch made twenty four appearances, however, he was only part of the starting eleven on three occasions.

The 21-year-old has already made eleven appearances for the senior international side but warming the bench at the Allianz resulted in his exclusion from the Netherlands’ World Cup squad last year.

Last month, manager, Ronald Koeman, announced the squad for the Nations League and no surprise, the former Eredivisie midfielder was not selected.

Next year, Germany will host the European Championships and the youngster needs to play regular first team football to earn a place in the Oranje squad, should they qualify for the tournament.

A few days back, Bayern announced the signing of Austrian midfielder, Konrad Laimer, and with his arrival, Gravenberch has perhaps moved further down the pecking order. So, he must move away from the German champions to feature week in and week out.

Will Liverpool be able to complete his signing? Only time will tell.