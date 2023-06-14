Liverpool have ample quality and depth in their attacking department even after the departure of Firmino. Still, they are linked with Italian playmaker, Federico Chiesa.

According to a report published by Corriere dello Sport today (news image provided below), Juventus have to improve the economic situation after failing to earn CL qualification for the next campaign.

The media outlet claim the Bianconeri are looking to raise at least 100 million euros, better if it reaches around 120 million euros.

In such a scenario, Juve are prepared to offload key players in the summer transfer window.

Serbian center forward, Dusan Vlahovic is a wanted man in the market and can be lured for a fee of 80 million euros.

As far as Chiesa is concerned, CdS claim the 25-year-old is looking around and multiple Premier League clubs, including Liverpool are interested in signing him.

It is reported that a bid worth £30m-£34m (35-40 million euros) will be accepted by Juve, who will not “oppose his departure” if such an offer is received.

Two days back, we covered a story (via CMW) stating that Liverpool are ready to pay 35 million euros (£30m) to sign the Euro 2020 Champion from the Old Lady.

The biggest concern with the ex Viola playmaker is that he has mainly been on the injury table in the last 24 months. The Reds really do not need an injury prone player after dealing with consistent fitness issues last season.

