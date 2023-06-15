The future of Sofyan Amrabat at Fiorentina is up in the air and once again, Liverpool are linked with signing the Moroccan star.

The Reds were eager to bring in the Viola play breaker in the winter transfer window and back in December 2022, Corriere dello Sport revealed that he was valued at around 50 million euros.

Today, the well-known Italian outlet have mentioned (news image provided below) that the Serie A side would allow their superstar to leave for a fee of at least 30 million euros (£25.6million).

CdS claim Barcelona have been in pole position to lure the African midfielder, however, the financial situation will not allow the La Liga champions to finalize the transfer.

The report indicates that the current economic condition of Barca have strengthened Liverpool and other suitors who are now “overtaking” the Spanish club to sign Amrabat.

Apart from the Merseysiders, the likes of Tottenham, Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich are also interested in luring the 26-year-old.

Morocco will play South Africa in the AFCON qualifiers on Saturday and Corriere dello Sport report that Amrabat has asked manager, Walid Regragui, for permission to evaluate the “new transfer market offers”.

Liverpool leaked goals on regular basis last term and one of the main reasons behind their defensive fragility was the average form of holding midfielder, Fabinho.

Sofyan Amrabat is a rock solid play breaker, who was brilliant at the FIFA World Cup last year. Should the Anfield club bid £25.6million to sign him?